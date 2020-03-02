Final Fantasy VII Remake New Gameplay Videos Give Better Look at Exploration, Combat and More

New Final Fantasy VII Remake gameplay footage emerged online today, showing more of the game's features and mechanics.

The new footage has been shared today by the PlayStation Japan YouTube channel and it shows more of combat, including a new look at the Ifrit summon and the battle against Abzu, exploration, with a few locations in Midgar we did not see previously and more.

Starting today, players worldwide can get their first taste of the Final Fantasy VII Remake experience thanks to a new playable demo. The demo includes the very first beginning of the game up to the battle against the Scorpion Sentinel.

Final Fantasy VII Remake was supposed to release on March 3rd, but Square Enix eventually decided to delay the game to April 10th to further polish the game. Given the demo's quality, it was definitely the right call.

We know that so many of you are looking forward to the release of FFVII Remake and have been waiting patiently to experience what we have been working on. In order to ensure we deliver a game that is in-line with our vision, and the quality that our fans who have been waiting for deserve, we have decided to move the release date to April 10, 2020. We are making this tough decision in order to give ourselves a few extra weeks to apply final polish to the game and to deliver you with the best possible experience. I, on behalf of the whole team, want to apologize to everyone, as I know this means waiting for the game just a little bit longer.

Final Fantasy VII Remake launches on April 10th worldwide exclusively on PlayStation 4. Other versions of the game are likely to release when the exclusivity period ends in April 2021.