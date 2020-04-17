Final Fantasy VII Remake New Inside Video Focuses On Graphics, Visual Effects

A new Inside Final Fantasy VII Remake video has been released online today, focusing on graphics and visual effects.

The final Inside video for the game provides an exclusive look at how the game's graphics have been created. The video also features interviews with key members of the development team such as producer Yoshinori Kitase, Director Tetsuya Nomura, and others.

Bringing together interviews with the game’s creators, artists and developers, Inside FFVII Remake gives an exclusive look at some of the secrets behind the creation of one of the most anticipated videogames of all time. The final video in the series focuses on the visual design in FFVII Remake and features interviews with renowned developers including: Yoshinori Kitase (Producer) Tetsuya Nomura (Director & Concept Design) Naoki Hamaguchi (Co-Director – Game Design / Programming) Masaaki Kazeno (Character Modelling Director) Hiroyuki Nagatsuka (Lead Animator) Hiroyuki Yamaji (Battle Animation Director)

Final Fantasy VII Remake has been released last week worldwide, and it seems like the game is doing great on the market. According to Gamstat, the game has been played by 2.3 million players in the first three days since its release. This makes it the third best-selling PlayStation 4 exclusive on the PlayStation Store, slightly behind Marvel's Spider-Man and God of War.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is one of the best entries in the series in a very long time. The game is not without its issues, but it's an epic journey that both long-time fans and newcomers will enjoy.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is a masterful modernization of the series' classic formula. The game is an extremely solid JRPG that looks, sounds and plays great, despite some pacing issues and linearity. That said, the unexpected story twists may sour the experience a bit for those who expected a faithful remake.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is now available on PlayStation 4 worldwide.