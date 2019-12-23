Final Fantasy VII Remake ESRB Rating Description Hints At Sotyr Events; Mentions Revealing Outfifts For Female Characters

The Final Fantasy VII Remake ESRB page has been recently updated with a description. providing some details on what we should expect to see in the remake.

According to the description, some of the most iconic events of the Midgar arc will be in. The description also mentions female characters wearing revealing outfits and a man ogling women's bodies, so it seems like Don Corneo is not getting toned down at all.

Cutscenes also depict instances of violence: characters impaled by swords (off-camera); a man shot repeatedly while on a stairwell. Some female characters wear revealing outfits (e.g., deep cleavage); one scene depicts a man ogling women's bodies while making suggestive hand gestures and hip movements. The Final Fantasy VII Remake ESRB description also mentions alcohol content, which hints at the appearance of specific NPCs found in Midgard in the original. The game contains some alcohol content: ordering “something hard and bitter” and watching a character drink; searching for a person at the “Drunkards' Den”; watching characters drunk and slurring their speech. One cutscene depicts a character smoking a cigar. The words “sh*t,” “a*shole,” and “pr*ck” appear in the dialogue. Last month , it has been confirmed that work on the second part of the Final Fantasy VII Remake has begun. Details on new NPCs and bosses have also been revealed.

We’ve already begun working on the next one as well, but I’m confident that playing through this title will expand your expectations just like the world that extends beyond Midgar.

Final Fantasy VII Remake launches on March 3rd, 2020 on PlayStation 4. The game is apparently a one-year timed exclusive release, so it may be released in 2021 on PC and other consoles. We will let you know more about the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.