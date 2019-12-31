Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo to Feature Seven “Scenarios”

The Final Fantasy VII Remake demo that is supposed to be released soon is likely going to be different from the one seen during 2019 at the E3, Gamescom and other events.

The demo, which can be downloaded through unofficial means, cannot be played as of now, but it is possible to check out its files. One user on Reddit posted his findings, revealing that the demo is going to feature seven "scenarios". It is not yet clear what these scenarios are, but, even if they are just cutscenes, they are more than the ones seen in the playable demo that has been brought by Square Enix at various events.

-1: The first .xml indicates that the demo will appear in all the announced languages -2: As for the second one, it talks about the volume of the demo: It mentions 7 "scenarios". However, I can't quite understand this. It may refer to the number of cinematics or images...

We had the chance to try out this demo at the E3 2019, which highlights how much the original game's scope will be expanded in the remake.

The E3 2019 demo was short, but it made one thing clear: Square Enix is not pulling any punches with the Final Fantasy VII Remake, giving it their all to make the game the remake the original deserved. Everything works extremely well, from exploration to battle, so what remains to be seen is how the Midgar arc has been expanded for this episode. I was very skeptic before trying the demo, but now I am sure the FFVII Remake will be among the best Final Fantasy games ever released, and a far cry from Final Fantasy XV, which I did like but always felt it could have been so much more.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake launches on PlayStation 4 on March 3rd, 2020.