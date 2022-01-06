Final Fantasy VII Remake Looks Amazing With Classic PS1 Camera
Final Fantasy VII Remake is among the best-looking JRPGs released in recent years, and its visuals wouldn't look any worse if the game featured a classic camera option.
YouTube Channel Final FanTV recently shared a proof of concept video that shows how the remake would look with the classic PS1 version camera. Needless to say, it looks both impressive and incredibly nostalgic.
This is a proof of concept hopefully to inspire the modding community to make FF7R fully playable with classic PS1 FF7 Cameras. Note: I cut out the cutscenes (The mod should just go to the cutscene camera because alot of lighting and placement swaps happen when the camera is away) Also, battles should also just return to Remake camera style. Just exploration with classic cams would be so cool! I did this utilizing the photomode options created by patreon.com/Otis_Inf . I support their work there and you definitely should check it out!
Final Fantasy VII Remake is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 worldwide. Learn more about the PlayStation 5 release by checking out my review.
While it is the same game at heart, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade brings the first part of the remake to new heights with a 60 FPS gameplay option, some quality of life enhancements, much improved visuals, and a very fun new story episode starring Yuffie. The new tweaks and additions do not alter how the game feels and play, but there is no denying that they do make Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade the best way to enjoy one of the best role-playing games put out by Square Enix in the past few years.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 46.42
USD 69.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter