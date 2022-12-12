Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis New Trailer Showcases Aerith In A Wedding Dress, Chocobo Farm And More

Francesco De Meo
Copy Shortlink
Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis

A new Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis trailer was shared online today, providing a new look at the upcoming retelling of the entire story of the seventh entry in the series launching on a yet-to-be-confirmed date on iOS and Android.

The new Winter Trailer, which can be watched below, showcases plenty of familiar sequences from the original game as well as a couple from FFVII - Crisis Core, whose remaster, Reunion, is launching tomorrow worldwide on PC and consoles. The trailer also provides a look at some of its gacha elements, such as characters with alternate costumes and forms, like Aerith in a wedding dress and what looks like teenage Sephiroth.

The new Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis trailer also confirms that the Closed Beta will be taking place sometime during Summer 2023, which is later than announced in a previous trailer shared a few months back.

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis is currently in development for iOS and Android, and it will launch as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases on a yet-to-be-confirmed release date. We will let you know precisely when the game launches in all regions as soon as possible, so stay tuned for all the latest news.

Share this story

Further Reading

Comments

 