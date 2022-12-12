Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis New Trailer Showcases Aerith In A Wedding Dress, Chocobo Farm And More

A new Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis trailer was shared online today, providing a new look at the upcoming retelling of the entire story of the seventh entry in the series launching on a yet-to-be-confirmed date on iOS and Android.

The new Winter Trailer, which can be watched below, showcases plenty of familiar sequences from the original game as well as a couple from FFVII - Crisis Core, whose remaster, Reunion, is launching tomorrow worldwide on PC and consoles. The trailer also provides a look at some of its gacha elements, such as characters with alternate costumes and forms, like Aerith in a wedding dress and what looks like teenage Sephiroth.

The new Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis trailer also confirms that the Closed Beta will be taking place sometime during Summer 2023, which is later than announced in a previous trailer shared a few months back.

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis is currently in development for iOS and Android, and it will launch as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases on a yet-to-be-confirmed release date. We will let you know precisely when the game launches in all regions as soon as possible, so stay tuned for all the latest news.