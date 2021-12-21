Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster to Release In February 2022

Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster, the final installment of the remaster series, will be released in February 2022, Square Enix announced today.

In the announcement, the Japanese publisher confirmed it needs more time to apply the final polish while completing the development of the game. To make up for the delay, as the game was supposed to release before the end of the year, Square Enix added some new pre-order bonuses, which players who pre-ordered the Pixel Remaster bundle will also get.

In order to bring you the best experience possible, we're giving ourselves the necessary time to apply final polish while finishing development on the game. We're adding some new items for those that pre-purchase either the game individually, or have purchased the bundle (see details below).

We're looking forward to sharing the final title in our pixel remaster series with you all early next year and we hope you're looking forward to it. Pre-purchase items for FF6 have been added as follows. These will be available at the time of title launch if you pre-purchase FF6 or have purchased the FF1-6 bundle. FINAL FANTASY VI Pre-Purchase items (Scheduled to be released on February 2022) Special Soundtracks ・Locke's Theme (Timelapse Remix) [NOW ADDED TO PRE-PURCHASE ITEMS]

・The Decisive Battle (Timelapse Remix)

・Terra's Theme (Timelapse Remix)

・Searching for Friends (Timelapse Remix)

・Aria di Mezzo Carattere (Instrumental) [NOW ADDED TO PRE-PURCHASE ITEMS] Special Wallpapers ・FF6: 2 types of wallpapers

・FF1-6: 2 types of pixel remastered series wallpapers [NOW ADDED TO PRE-PURCHASE ITEMS]

Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster launches on PC via Steam, iOS, and Android in February 2022. A precise release day has yet to be confirmed.