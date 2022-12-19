Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Series To Launch This Spring On PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch

After launching on PC and mobile last year, the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster, a remaster series that includes the first six entries in the popular Japanese role-playing game series by Square Enix, will finally release on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in the future.

To better celebrate the series' 35th Anniversary on December 18th, Square Enix confirmed that the remasters of their classic role-playing games will be released sometime during Spring 2023 on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The game will be available individually or as a bundle, including all of them.

On the same day the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series launches on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, a limited physical edition will also release. Available exclusively via the Square Enix Store, this edition will include all six games, a 2-disc picture vinyl record set, an Anniversary Box, a lenticular o-sleeve, a pixel artbook, and pixel figurines representing the main characters of all six games, as well as the iconic Black and White Mages.

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series is now available on PC and mobile worldwide. It will release on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch sometime during Spring 2023. You can learn more about the first three entries in the series by checking out my review of the PC version.

The first three Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters are a somewhat solid remastering effort that could have been so much better with a few tweaks. While the amazing rearranged soundtracks sound great and the balancing tweaks make the three games still feel great to play, the divisive overhauled visuals reminiscent of the 16-bit entries, technical issues like the lack of a V-Sync toggle and display settings not saving and lack of additional content found in prior remakes make these remasters a truly worthy purchase only for those who live and breathe Final Fantasy.