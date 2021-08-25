Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster to Release in September on Steam, iOS and Android

The Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster will release in a few days on Steam, iOS, and Android, Square Enix confirmed.

The remaster of the fourth main entry in the celebrated series will make its debut on September 8th. The game will be priced at $17.99, with a 20% pre-order discount that drops the price to $14.39. All those who pre-order the game will also receive three rearranged music tracks and two limited wallpapers.

The original FINAL FANTASY IV comes to life with completely new graphics and audio as a 2D pixel remaster! A remodeled 2D take on the fourth game in the world-renowned FINAL FANTASY series! Enjoy the timeless story told through charming retro graphics. All the magic of the original, with improved ease of play. The Kingdom of Baron sent their elite airship fleet, the Red Wings, to attack the surrounding countries. Distressed by his mission, Cecil, a dark knight and captain of the Red Wings, decides to fight against the tyrannical Baron with his trusted friend and his paramour at his side. In his search for the crystals, Cecil must travel over land, under the ground, to the Land of Summons, and even to the moon. Join forces with Kain the dragoon, Rosa the white mage, Rydia the summoner, and many more skilled allies. FFIV is the first title to introduce the dynamic "Active Time Battle" system, where time moves even during battle, giving the players an exciting sense of urgency.Thanks to the wide appeal of the game, this revolutionary system would be implemented in many future titles in the series.

Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster launches on Steam, iOS, and Android on September 8th.