Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition Will Not Feature Local Multiplayer
Square Enix's recently delayed release of Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition was pushed back for additional development time and fans were left wondering what the state of the multiplayer functionality would be. Unfortunately, even with the additional months of development time to prepare Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition for launch, none of the console releases will feature a local multiplayer/co-op mode. Instead, players will be required to use online matchmaking to fill out their party with other players.
For those that do not read Japanese, we've included a quick Google Translate of the official message from the PR team covering Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered.
As we have introduced in official broadcasts, this product does not support offline multiplayer. For development reasons, it is necessary to select either offline or online, so we selected online multiplayer so that more people can play.
Players will have a wide variety of choices when it comes to playing Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered with a full team. All versions of Crystal Chronicles Remastered will feature crossplay, allowing players to match up and play together regardless of platform. For those that don't wish to play online, there will be a large number of NPC's to recruit into your party as well as a new Mimic system to further customize their hero's appearance.
Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition will be available digitally for Nintendo Switch, PS4, iOS and Android on August 27, 2020.
