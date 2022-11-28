Ferrari Vision GT Unveiled, Designed for Gran Turismo 7

During the Gran Turismo World Series 2022 Nations Cup Grand Final in Monaco, Polyphony Digital and Ferrari announced their partnership to design the Ferrari Vision GT single-seater concept car, made specifically for Gran Turismo 7. It's the first-ever Ferrari designed for the virtual motorsport world.

The car was introduced by Kazunori Yamauchi, creator of the Gran Turismo series, and Ferrari's Design Director Flavio Manzoni. Yamauchi-san said:

We started the Vision GT project 9 years ago, and we finally have a Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo. We are very excited for it now. It’s been several years since I went to Maranello to meet with Manzoni. It’s a dream come true and an exciting moment for us.

Manzoni, on the other hand, gave a detailed explanation of the design process behind the Ferrari Vision GT.

Our team started two and a half years ago. It is very important for myself and Ferrari as it envisions the future of the brand. The idea was to imagine what kind of shape the supercar of the future will have. This was not simple. It was a project that involved all the departments of Ferrari, especially aerodynamics and engineering, that defined the concept of this car.

The idea was to create something that looks like a contradiction but it is not. We wanted to build something precise and sharp, but also organic. This contradiction makes something really special. It makes a new language and vocabulary that can inspire us in future years. We wanted a kind of seamless effect between the inner and outer surfaces, to create an organic object where art and science merge together. We looked at examples of surfaces which are infinite, which are the main inspiration of Anish Kapoor’s famous work.

Both Ferrari and Polyphony provided footage of the car, respectively in the real world and in Gran Turismo 7.

The engine is a more extreme version of the hybrid V6 also featured in the upcoming Ferrari 499P hypercar. The official Gran Turismo website spills some specs: 1,030 CV (1,016 BHP) at 9,000 rpm, with an additional 240 kW (321.5 BHP) available through three electric motors, one on the rear axle and one on each of the front wheels.

The Ferrari Vision GT will be available to all Gran Turismo 7 players starting on Friday, December 23rd, the perfect Christmas gift for Ferrari and Gran Turismo fans. As a reminder, GT7 is currently celebrating the 25th anniversary of the franchise with special races awarding increased points.

In related news, at the Monaco event, Kazunori Yamauchi also teased the possibility of Gran Turismo finally being ported to PC.