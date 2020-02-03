February Security Patch Rolling Out to Pixels; Fixes Pixel 4 Recording Issues and More

It's near the fifth of the month, and as always, Google just released its monthly security patch for Android. The February Security Patch is now rolling out for the Pixel 4/4XL, 3a/3a XL, 3/3 XL, and 2/2 XL. The original Pixel stopped receiving updates this December.

There are 13 issues resolved in the February security patch dated 2020-02-01 and 12 for 2020-02-05. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical, with the most severe relating to the media framework and a remote attacker possibly executing arbitrary code through a crafted file, something that has been a recurring every month.



Google further adds that no devices were affected by the said vulnerabilities and that 84% more devices have received security updates compared to last year. As is the case with every monthly security update, the February security patch also brings several Pixel-specific changes. Let's take a look at some of them.

Pixel 4 gets a host of system, camera, and NFC fixes via the February security patch

Compared to last month's update, the number of Pixel-specific fixes is far fewer. However, the issues addressed seem to be fairly serious, as one of them involves fixing boot looping Pixel 4 phones. All of the other fixes seem to be trivial and are not specific just to the Pixel 4 series.

The February security patch should be available to all Pixel 2, 3, and 4 owners in the coming days. Most of the images are fairly straightforward, barring a few carrier-locked Pixel 4 phones sold in certain markets. If you can't wait and want to sideload it, here are the links for the OTA updates and factory images.