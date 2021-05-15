FDA Investigation Reveals iPhone 12 MagSafe Risk With Pacemakers is Low

Apple introduced the MagSafe technology with the iPhone 12 series last year. While it has its own perks and advantages, many doctors in Michigan found that MagSafe in iPhone 12 series could "potentially inhibit lifesaving therapy in a patient caused by the magnetic inference with devices like pacemakers. Now, Food and Drug Administration or FDA in the United States has carried out its own tests and revealed that the risk of MagSafe risk with pacemakers is low.

FDA Reveals iPhone's MagSafe Risk With Patient's Pacemakers is Low

As mentioned earlier, FDA revealed that the iPhone 12 MagSafe risk with pacemakers is low. While certain new smart devices with magnets do have an impact on the standard operation of medical devices like pacemakers, the risk to patients is low. The FDA stated that it is "not aware of any adverse events associated with this issue at this time." Nonetheless, FDA does advise patients to follow some precautions while handling electronic devices with magnets like newer smartphones, smartwatches, and more.

Upcoming iPad and iPhone Models to Get Smaller Face ID Sensors, Helping Apple Reduce Production Costs

Keeping consumer electronics, such as certain cell phones and smartwatches, six inches away from implanted medical devices.

Refraining from carrying consumer electronics in a pocket over the medical device.

Talking to your health care provider if you have questions regarding magnets in consumer electronics and implanted medical devices.

Talking to your health care provider if you have questions regarding magnets in consumer electronics and implanted medical devices. The agency also encourages health care professionals to report adverse events or safety issues. The FDA findings seem to be in line with Apple’s updated support documents.

While the precautions are a must for patients to follow, Apple highlights similar guidelines that advise users to keep the iPhone 12 and MagSafe at least six inches away from medical devices, such as pacemakers. Moreover, if the iPhone is being wirelessly charged, it is advised that you keep at least a distance of 12 inches. You should also consult a relevant physician for more details on the subject.

This is all there is to it, folks. What are your views regarding the subject? Let us know in the comments.