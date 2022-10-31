Menu
Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse Release Date Announced For PC and Consoles

Francesco De Meo
Oct 31, 2022
Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse will release in March 2023 on PC and consoles, Koei Tecmo announced today.

The remaster of the survival-horror game originally released on Nintendo Wii years back will launch on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One on March 9th, 2023. Alongside the game's regular edition, a Digital Deluxe Edition will also be released on all platforms, including the Rogetsu Isle Dinner Party Costume Set, and a digital art book (original soundtrack included). A new overview trailer has also been released today, and you can check it out below.

FATAL FRAME: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse is a frightening mystery that takes place on a remote island in southern Japan. A decade after five young girls mysteriously disappeared at an island festival, their memories of the events that transpired during their disappearance remain fuzzy. But when two of the girls are found dead days apart ten years after the initial vanishing, the remaining three teenagers head back to the island -- a haunted place possessed by ghosts and spirits -- to solve the mystery of their friends’ deaths, while also unlocking the secrets to the memories they left behind.

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on March 9th, 2023.

