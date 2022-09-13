Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse Launches In Early 2023 on PC and Consoles

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse, the fourth main entry in the survival-horror series by Koei Tecmo, is launching on PC and consoles in the future, as previously rumored.

During today's Nintendo Direct, it has been confirmed that the game originally released on the Nintendo Wii back in 2008 will finally make its debut in the West in early 2023 on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. A new trailer has also been shared today, and you can check it out below

We are proud to announce the revival and remastering of the classic Japanese horror adventure PROJECT ZERO: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse, available digitally for Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC via Steam® in Early 2023.

The original game, released exclusively in Japan in 2008 for the Nintendo Wii®, has been one of KOEI TECMO’s most requested remasters for over a decade, and this will mark the first time PROJECT ZERO: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse will be available to play, not only across Europe, but across multiple consoles and PC.

The remastered game features an all-new Photo Mode, along with new and altered costumes, and enhanced graphics including the improved rendering of shadows and light, delivering a more immersive and frightening experience. In addition, in-game movies and character models have been brushed-up to deliver a story that shines, both narratively and aesthetically as the three remaining girls attempt to rediscover their past before becoming victims once again.

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse comes with many of the features that have become staples since the very first entry in the series, such as multiple playable characters and the Camera Obscura, a special camera that can capture spirits, the only weapon that can defeat the many fearsome enemies players will face during the adventure. The game also features a special Spirit Flashlight which can calm spirits by using moonlight.

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in early 2023. We will keep you updated on the final release date as soon as it is announced, so stay tuned for all the latest news.