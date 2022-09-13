Menu
Company

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse Launches In Early 2023 on PC and Consoles

Francesco De Meo
Sep 13, 2022
Fatal Frame Mask of the Lunar Eclipse

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse, the fourth main entry in the survival-horror series by Koei Tecmo, is launching on PC and consoles in the future, as previously rumored.

During today's Nintendo Direct, it has been confirmed that the game originally released on the Nintendo Wii back in 2008 will finally make its debut in the West in early 2023 on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. A new trailer has also been shared today, and you can check it out below

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
KOEI TECMO Partners with EA to Make the Next Great Hunting Game

We are proud to announce the revival and remastering of the classic Japanese horror adventure PROJECT ZERO: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse, available digitally for Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC via Steam® in Early 2023.

The original game, released exclusively in Japan in 2008 for the Nintendo Wii®, has been one of KOEI TECMO’s most requested remasters for over a decade, and this will mark the first time PROJECT ZERO: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse will be available to play, not only across Europe, but across multiple consoles and PC.

The remastered game features an all-new Photo Mode, along with new and altered costumes, and enhanced graphics including the improved rendering of shadows and light, delivering a more immersive and frightening experience. In addition, in-game movies and character models have been brushed-up to deliver a story that shines, both narratively and aesthetically as the three remaining girls attempt to rediscover their past before becoming victims once again.

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse comes with many of the features that have become staples since the very first entry in the series, such as multiple playable characters and the Camera Obscura, a special camera that can capture spirits, the only weapon that can defeat the many fearsome enemies players will face during the adventure. The game also features a special Spirit Flashlight which can calm spirits by using moonlight.

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in early 2023. We will keep you updated on the final release date as soon as it is announced, so stay tuned for all the latest news.

Products mentioned in this post

Nintendo Switch
USD 300
Xbox Series S
Xbox Series X
USD 499

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order