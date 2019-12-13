Fast & Furious Crossroads Announced For PC And Consoles With A May 2020 Release Date

A Fast & Furious game called Fast & Furious Crossroads has been announced during this year's The Game Awards.

The game, which is releasing next year alongside the new Fast & Furious movie, will feature Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel reprising their roles as well as Tyrese Gibson. As rumored back in September, development is being handled by Slightly Mad Studios, the team behind Project CARS. Bandai Namco will be publishing.

A new trailer has been released, but it doesn't really tell much of the gameplay, other than that it will obviously feature some spectacular action. You can take a look at it right below.

The Fast & Furious Crossroads story mode expands the Fast & Furious universe—with Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson reprising their roles as Dom, Letty, and Roman in an action-packed adventure set across stunning global locations. Joining the cast are Sonequa Martin-Green (STAR TREK: Discovery, The Walking Dead) and Asia Kate Dillon (BILLIONS, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum). Players will travel from the streets of exotic locales to the murky world of international espionage, pulling off high-speed heists and stunts as they battle to take down a new threat.

Fast & Furious Crossroads launches in May 2020 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.