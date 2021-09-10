Far Cry 6 Post-Launch Roadmap Revealed, Includes Free Rambo and Stranger Things Missions

Far Cry 6 is still around a month away, but Ubisoft has already released its full post-launch roadmap. As we previously heard, the game will feature a series of paid DLCs featuring iconic Far Cry villains from the past, including Vaas, Pagan Min, and Joseph Seed, as well as a remastered version of Far Cry: Blood Dragon. That said, Ubisoft has also revealed some intriguing free DLC as well, including crossover missions featuring Danny Trejo, Rambo, and Stranger Things (quite the random lineup). You can check out a Far Cry 6 post-launch trailer, below.

Here’s the full roadmap (click the image for full resolution).

And finally, here's just a bit more information about all the post-launch content Ubisoft Toronto is cooking up for Far Cry 6:

Season Pass Content Three DLC episodes Episode 1: Vaas: Insanity planned for release in November 2021.

Episode 2: Pagan: Control planned for release in January 2022.

Episode 3: Joseph: Collapse planned for release in March 2022.

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: On PC, Season Pass holders will receive the original game released in 2013, while console players will receive Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition, remastered for current-gen consoles. (Available in December, 2022 on Stadia). The Blood Dragon Set: Includes seven items usable in the Far Cry 6 main game: One outfit: Blood Dragon Gear Set

Two weapons: AJM9 and Kobracon

One vehicle: Omega Enforcer

One weapon charm: KillStar

One Fang for Hire: K-9000

One vehicle Chibi: Blood Dragon Chibi Free Post-Launch Content Three crossover missions featuring Danny Trejo, Rambo, and more.

Weekly Insurgencies: Every week starting from launch – and available after the completion of the main campaign – supporters of Antón Castillo will rise across the island of Yara and pose new threats for players to eliminate. Players will need to track them down and eliminate them to earn some new gear.

Every week starting from launch – and available after the completion of the main campaign – supporters of Antón Castillo will rise across the island of Yara and pose new threats for players to eliminate. Players will need to track them down and eliminate them to earn some new gear. Six Special Operations: Taking place in unique new areas in the world, these operations will introduce new gameplay mechanics as players must snatch highly unstable chemical weapons from Antón’s arms dealers and get to the extraction point before it overheats. The first two locations – Mesozoico and Maceo – will be available at launch and other four maps will launch later.

Far Cry 6 launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PS5, Stadia, and Luna on October 7. The Season Pass is part of the $100 Far Cry 6 Gold Edition or can be purchased a la carte for $40.