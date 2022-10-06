Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition Includes New Upcoming Expansion But Will Set You Back $120

Remember last week’s leaked Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition? Well, as it turns out, this edition is real and it’s out now on the official PlayStation and Xbox Stores.

Last week we (incorrectly) assumed that this GOTY edition was merely a rebranded Ultimate Edition upgrade, but going by the descriptions on the official stores, this edition also includes a yet-to-be-released DLC for Ubisoft’s most recent Far Cry entry – the “Lost Between Worlds” expansion. The price? Take a seat as this GOTY edition will set you back $120 – quite the price for a one-year-old title. Those who already own Far Cry 6 are able to upgrade to the Game of the Year Edition for ‘only’ $59.99.

We’ve included the description for the edition down below:

Get the definitive Far Cry 6 experience with the Game of the Year Edition, which includes the base game, all Season Pass content, all game updates, the Ultimate Pack, and the new expansion, Lost Between Worlds (coming soon).

Play as Dani Rojas as you fight alongside a modern-day guerrilla revolution. Explore Yara, the most ambitious Far Cry open world to date, and enjoy the most variety ever found in the Far Cry franchise – all playable solo or in co-op!

- Enjoy all free game updates, including a new Difficulty mode, Ammo Switch, Individual Loadouts, and more!

- Get all Far Cry 6 Season Pass content, including all three DLCs and Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition.

- Finally, get the new expansion, Lost Between Worlds!

Far Cry 6 was released back in October of last year for PC and consoles. Here’s what we wrote about the game in our review.

"The fantastic acting chops of Giancarlo Esposito may be the main draw to Far Cry 6, but let it be known that what you’re getting is pretty much the status quo for the series thus far: a sprawling open-world map with a dictator whose presence you’ll barely feel beyond the opening and closing acts, humor that falls flat the third or fourth time you hear the same sexual euphemisms presented in different ways, and a gameplay loop that caters more towards the audience that cares more for the moment to moment action rather than a gripping narrative of toppling an evil dictator. Anton Castillo fits perfectly within the mold of existing Far Cry antagonists: ruthless, willing to do anything to maintain power, and ultimately window dressing and motivation to keep players exploring another Ubisoft open world."