Fallout 76 Wastelander Update Size, Full Notes Revealed

The long-anticipated Fallout 76 Wastelander update is now live, and the full update notes have been revealed.

The update, which is around 70GB big on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, 54 GB on PC through the Bethesda.net launcher and 68 GB via Steam, introduces NPCs, dialogue mechanics, a new main quest, new weapons, armors, and items.

Fallout 76 Wastelanders Update Highlights People Are Back!: Whether in search of rumored fortune, or mere survival, people have returned to Appalachia in droves. Get to know them through the new dialogue system.

New Main Story: Experience the new story that Wastelanders brings to Fallout 76 by completing all-new main quests.

Meet the Factions: Who will you side with: The Raiders at Crater, or the Settlers at Foundation? Aid them in their endeavors to earn Reputation and unlock new items.

Recruit an Ally: Certain NPCs can come to live in your C.A.M.P., help defend it, and offer you daily quests. Some also bring story quests and romance opportunities.

More Events and Dailies: Take on challenging new events, like Riding Shotgun and Radiation Rumble. There are also four new daily quests to explore.

New Items and Enemies: Hunt down the monstrous Wendigo Colossus or a pack of Floaters, but don’t forget to pack your new Gauss Minigun!

New and Updated Locations: New arrivals in Appalachia are certainly making their mark on the world. Discover new and updated locations as you quest and explore.

The full Fallout 76 Wastelander update notes can be found on Bethesda's official website.

Fallout 76 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The Wastelander update is now live worldwide.