Fallout 4: The Capital Wasteland Mod Is Looking Great in New Beta Gameplay Footage

New Fallout 4: The Capital Wasteland footage has been shared online, showing more of the unofficial Fallout 3 remake.

The new footage has been shared online today by JuiceHead on YouTube. While the mod is still in beta, it's already looking great.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood DLC Adds a Big New Zone, Companions, and More Today

The Fallout 4: The Capital Wasteland mod has been in development for quite some time. Development was halted temporarily in 2018 due to copyright issues and was later resumed the following year.

Back in March of last year, we communicated with Bethesda regarding our planned method to implement the voice acting and other audio from Fallout 3 into the Capital Wasteland. As you might already be aware, we were informed that our planned approach would raise some serious red flags and so after a few discussions amongst our team we decided it would be best to put the project on hold. For myself after working for hundreds of hours on this project and then having to stop really made me depressed. Something I had an extreme passion for was suddenly not there anymore. So after taking a few months' break, I slowly picked up the pieces and continued my work on the Capital Wasteland. This didn’t go unnoticed by members from our team and currently we have a handful of people (myself included) continuing work on recreating the Capital Wasteland. However we are taking things a bit differently this time. With the help of our voice acting lead Unoctium we are working towards re-voicing the lines from Fallout 3.

More information on Fallout 4: The Capital Wasteland can be found on its official website. A final release date for the mod has yet to be announced.