Fallout 4 New Mod Unlocks Framerate And Fixes Physics Issues

A new Fallout 4 mod has been released online, unlocking the framerate with proper physics and most major issues fixed.

Up until now, Fallout 4 couldn't be played properly at framerates higher than 60 FPS due to the game speed being tied to the framerate. With the High FPS Physics Fix, the game not runs at the correct speed at high framerates. The mod also fixes a couple of other issues, like dialogue issues, and allows turning V-Sync off on loading screens to speed up game load times.

Unlock FPS.

Untie the game speed from framerate, allowing you to play with high FPS at normal speed.

Dynamically changes the value of fMaxTime, fMaxTimeComplex and fMaxFrameCounterDifferenceToConsiderVisible. This allows you to have an unlocked framerate without physics bugs.

The ability to turn off vertical sync on loading screens to speed up game loading. The effect is especially noticeable if game is on SSD.

Fix rotation speed of items and corpses.

Fix rotation speed in build mode.

Fixes a problem of getting stuck when you access to the terminal and power armor.

You can head over to Nexus Mods to download the Fallout 4 High FPS Physics Fix.

Fallout 4 is the latest single-player entry in the series. The game has been originally released back in 2015 and it introduced some brand new mechanics over its predecessor and the post-apocalyptic settings that fans have come to love since the very first entry in the series.

As the sole survivor of Vault 111, you enter a world destroyed by nuclear war. Every second is a fight for survival, and every choice is yours. Only you can rebuild and determine the fate of the Wasteland. Welcome home.

Fallout 4 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.