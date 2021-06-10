Facebook Messenger Gets a New Update with New Themes, Payment Options and More

Facebook today is rolling out new updates to Messenger and Instagram. The updates will bring support for new themes, a quick reply bar whenever you are sending or receiving media, and new ways to send and receive money from anyone who is using Facebook Pay.

The payment feature is perhaps the most significant change in the entire update. It works similar to how Apple Pay and iMessage work, and Facebook has allowed users in the U.S. to send each other money without the need to leave the app. Messenger payments are most likely not coming outside the U.S. because there are easier methods of transferring money in international markets, but having this feature is definitely the step in the right direction.

Apple Picked the Worst Looking Android Phone to Showcase FaceTime Links

Facebook Messenger and Instagram are Now More Customizable and Useful for Everyone

Additionally, Facebook Messenger now has the ability to share personal QR codes and payment links. This is similar to how PayPal works, allowing someone to scan the QR code and click on your link if they want to send you money.

Facebook is also making the theme support on both Instagram Direct and Facebook Messenger better. The company has added three new themes, including the one that supports World Ocean's Day, another for the Fast and Furious 9 film, and Olivia Rodrigo's "Sour" album theme. All three available in the theme sections of both Messenger and Instagram.

Last but not least, Facebook Messenger is now getting a quick reply bar that should help people who share a lot of media in Messenger chats. Users can now reply directly to a photo while viewing the image using an interface similar to the one you see when you are commenting on a photo in the main Facebook app. On previous versions of the Messenger, you would normally have to swipe left to leave the image viewer, then swipe sideways on the image to reply. This new feature should make it easier for everyone to leave a comment on a picture that has been shared with you.

All three updates are rolling out Messenger on mobile today and will be available to iOS and Android users.