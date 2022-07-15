Facebook Could Soon Let You Create Multiple Profiles Using the Same Account

At the time of writing, Facebook only lets you have a single profile with a single account. However, that might be changing in the near future as the company appears to be testing a new feature that would let users create multiple profiles using the same account. The whole thought behind this move is that it will let people have different profiles based on the groups they wish to interact with. For instance, this feature will let you have a dedicated profile for your friends, family, and colleagues, making sure that none of them are existing on the same profile as that can be a confusing ordeal.

Multiple Profiles on a Single Facebook Account Could Prove Dangerous if Left Unmoderated

According to TechCrunch, Facebook says that the new feature aims to “help people tailor their experience based on interests and relationships.” Facebook is currently testing this feature with select insiders and for those wondering, users can create up to five profiles on a single account, this should be more than enough for most people.

Each profile will be allowed to have a different username and profile name, however, your real profile must have your real name associated with it to avoid any issues. To avoid misuse, Facebook has also said that the new profiles will be subject to all the company policies so users do not end up using them to misrepresent something, an issue that can become increasingly common in today's day and age.

While the additional profiles will let you do pretty much everything that you can with your actual profile, Facebook will still limit the supplement profiles. Features such as creating and merging pages will be limited to main profiles only.

As mentioned before, Facebook is currently testing this feature with a handful of users, so it is safe to say that it is not available to everyone. You should also keep in mind that there is no official word on when this feature is going to be available for everyone, but we will keep a close eye as to when that eventually happens.

Do you think Facebook should be bringing such a feature that could potentially be harmful? Let us know your thoughts below.