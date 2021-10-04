F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch Launches on PC with NVIDIA DLSS Support, Improving Performance by 3X

NVIDIA has announced today that F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch has launched on PC. NVIDIA also announced that the game will be loaded with NVIDIA DLSS, Reflex, and DXR Ray Tracing technologies to provide the best performance improvements. The performance improvements can reach up to 3X thanks to NVIDIA DLSS.

A trailer for the RTX upgrades can be seen below:

Additionally, NVIDIA also showcased F.I.S.T.'s incredible performance upgrades from DLSS in another trailer which you can watch below:

F.I.S.T. has ray-traced lighting throughout, which includes ray-traced reflections, global illumination, and caustics that dramatically raise the image quality in the game. DLSS in the game features great scaling across all RTX GPUs and all resolutions alongside incredible gains at 4K with Ray Tracing enabled. Thanks to DLSS, the performance is boosted up to 3X in 4K, allowing for ray-traced gaming at 60 FPS at 4K resolution on the 3060Ti and above.

Similarly, RTX laptop users will be capable of experiencing F.I.S.T.:Forged in Shadow Torch with maxed-out settings at fast, fluid framerates thanks to NVIDIA DLSS. Here are the performance results:

Meanwhile, NVIDIA Reflex will allow players to lower their latency by 45%. Shanghai TiGames Network Technology Limited and NVIDIA are delivering something special for GeForce Gamers with F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch. The F.I.S.T. experience on a GeForce RTX-based GPU is the most immersive experience to be had in the game. Below you can see the chart that shows NVIDIA Reflex's effect on latency:

F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch is a self-styled Metroidvania game which lets players control a resistance fighter that comes out of his self-imposed exile from Torch City to get his revenge on the machine regime that took his friend from him. The game is currently available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. As mentioned previously (multiple times), the game is now available on PC and can be purchased on Steam. Currently, there's a 10% discount that will end in October 9.

News Source: NVIDIA