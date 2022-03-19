Exynos 2200 Apparently Uses a Similar Graphic Chip as Steam Deck

According to some data called by Gamma0burst, the GPU that we find in the Samsung Exynos 2200 might be a variation of AMD Van Gogh, the same chip that managed to make its way into Valve's Steam Deck handheld console.

For those wondering, the Exynos 2200 GPU subsystem has a number of names such as Voyager, Mariner, RDNA2 GPU, and it is officially known as the Xclipse 920. However, those are not only the names, the kernel data confirms that the chip is also known as MGFX0 (M0)

New Information on the Exynos 2200 GPU Reveals Some Interesting Stuff

The more interesting thing about the Xclipse 920 that is found in the Exynos 2200 however, is that the chip's data is associated with the Van Gogh Lite firmware, and for those who do not know, AMD Van Gogh is a codename for the APU that goes inside Steam Deck.

We are not sure why Van Gogh is a full-fledged X86 processor while Van Gogh Lite would be a mobile-based SoC that is based on the ARM architecture. The firmware data could just point out that the graphics subsystem is the only part that is shared among these chips.

A reused code of Van Gogh Lite could point out that the Xclipse 920 is a downgraded version of Van Gogh's GPU which features 384 stream processors instead of the 512 found on the original.

Additionally, it is worth noting that the Xclipse 930 could see an increase in workgroup processors, more than the Xclipse 920, which comes with three.

The Exynos 2200 had a lot on its shoulder and was supposed to be the next best thing. Sadly, that never really happened as the mobile SoC failed to perform on the same level as its counterpart, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Here is hoping that Samsung's next iteration is better overall.