Exoprimal New Details Will be Shared by Capcom Early This Summer

Capcom’s new IP Exoprimal made a big splash when it was announced last month, and why not? Dinosaurs, robots, and some curious parallels to Capcom’s beloved Dino Crisis series have got fans talking. That said, the game isn’t launching until sometime in 2023, so do we have a long wait for more information ahead of us? Thankfully not! Today Capcom provided an update, saying they’ll be sharing more information about Exoprimal in “early summer 2022.”

Greetings, future Exofighters. Important news about #Exoprimal. We will have new information to share in early summer 2022.

Please stay tuned for more information and updates later this year. Please enjoy your day. pic.twitter.com/YHFNtEcTdz — Exoprimal (@exoprimal) April 6, 2022

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Definitive Update Notes Detail System-Wide Changes and Balance Tweaks

It seems like this summer is going to be a busy time for Capcom news, as the publisher has also promised to reveal new info about Street Fighter 6 during that time period. Could some sort of Capcom showcase be in the works? We’ll have to wait and see.

More Street Fighter 6 news coming Summer 2022. — Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) February 21, 2022

Haven’t been keeping up with Exoprimal? Here are the game’s key features…

Future Tech In the near future, strange occurrences are threatening humanity’s existence. Vortexes are opening in the sky, flooding cities with deadly creatures from the prehistoric era. As raptors cascade from above and Tyrannosaurus Rexes stomp through the streets, it’s up to squads of five brave Exofighters in mechanized combat armor, known as Exosuits, to fight back against the dinosaurs who threaten to push humanity toward extinction. Ancient Threat In Exoprimal’s primary game mode, Dino Survival, you’ll be competing against a rival squad to complete dynamic objectives. At times, that means tearing through dinosaurs, while at other times that means transporting cargo or protecting a critical point from relentless assaults. You can even receive orders to interfere with the opposing team or take them out directly, so be ready for anything! Fighting Back Each Exosuit has a specific role in combat that can complement your squad’s tactics. Deadeye keeps a healthy distance while unleashing a hail of destructive force with powerful assault weapons. The melee-range Zephyr carves a path through hordes of smaller dinosaurs. The tank-like Roadblock bears a massive shield to hold off enemies, while the Witchdoctor ensures allies stay healthy and ready to re-engage. Thanks to the efforts of the Aibius Corporation, Exosuits can be swapped out in the middle of combat, allowing your team to change tactics at a moment’s notice without having to disengage from a fight. Guiding AI Aibius is also behind the development of Leviathan, an artificial intelligence which is instrumental in predicting where vortexes will open next. Leviathan acts as a navigator, providing constantly evolving objectives throughout each match, and instructing your squad on what your next task will be. Dinosaur Forecast: Medium Your elite team will always be outnumbered by massive swarms of dinosaurs, but between the power of Exosuits and Leviathan’s guidance, you’ll be able to slowly piece together what’s going on in the world of Exoprimal. As you play, you’ll unlock narrative elements and story threads that will weave together to provide more insight into this near-future world plagued by dinosaur outbreaks.

Exoprimal rampages onto PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 sometime in 2023.