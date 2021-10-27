EVGA Unveils Z690 DARK Kingpin & Z690 CLASSIFIED Motherboards

EVGA brings their newest evolution in two of their latest Intel Alder Lake ready motherboards, the EVGA Z690 DARK Kingpin and Z690 Classified motherboards.

EVGA Unveils Its Z690 DARK KINGPIN & Z690 CLASSIFIED Motherboards

The EVGA DARK series has always been a sought-after enthusiast motherboard line, and with the newest Z690 DARKKINGPIN, EVGA is prepared for intense speeds and powerful processing. The EVGA Z690 DARK KINGPIN offers a 21-phase VRM with a 10-layer PCB to allow for the utmost compatibility when utilized with Intel's 12th Gen Core processors.

The newest in the EVGA DARK series, the DARK KINGPIN makes way for DDR5-RAM memory capability and PCIe 5.0 compatibility (PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe supported as well). Onboard are eight SATA 6Gb/s ports, several USB options, 7.1 HD audio, two 2.5Gbps NICs + Wi-Fi 6E / BT 5.2, three M.2 Key-M slots, and rounds out with two pump headers created for an all-in-one CPU cooling solution exclusively to the EVGA Z690 DARK K|NGP|N, making this particular motherboard a premium build. It is created for both gamers and overclocking enthusiasts in mind.

EVGA Z690 motherboards further elevate your system with a powerful digital-VRM design, multiple PCIe Gen4 M.2 NVMe options, right-angle power connectors, an award-winning BIOS, and overclocking world-records.

EVGA's Z690 CLASSIFIED motherboard also supports the newest 12th Generation Intel Core Series CPU and is compatible with both PCIe 5.0 and PCIe 4th Gen M.2 NVMe SSDs. It boasts "unbeatable power, performance, and stability via a 19-phase VRM and 10-layer PCB." With support for up to 128GB of DDR5 memory, 7.1 high definition audio, several USB options as well, and "2x 2.5Gbps NIC + Wi-Fi 6E / BT 5.2" connectivity. EVGA is focusing on gamers with their newest CLASSIFIED motherboard.







EVGA motherboards come equipped with EVGA ELITE X1, their in-house motherboard tuning utilities package. Focusing on ease-of-use with their interface, EVGA motherboards are making it easier for consumers and enthusiasts to overclock or monitor their specific EVGA motherboards. EVGA has provided no pricing or launch date but said that these boards are launching really soon.