Enter the SuperNOVA G+, the new and improved fully-modular power supply line-up from EVGA with an 80+ Gold Efficiency rating. These power supplies pick up where the award-winning EVGA 1600 G2 and 1300 G2 power supplies left off and continue the tradition of EVGA quality and performance.

EVGA Releases The SuperNOVA 1300 & 1600 G+ Power Supplies - Made With High-Quality Components To Last A Long Time

The SuperNOVA G+ power supplies feature a cleaner internal layout to increase airflow, a Variable Resistor module (to increase voltage stability), two DC to DC modules for more efficient power switching on all models, EVGA ECO Mode, a full suite of power supply protections, and EVGA’s World-Leading Global 10-Year Warranty on all G+ power supplies.

When it comes to building a system, even the smallest differences can make or break your build. The 1600 G+ power supplies are 20mm shorter than their G2 counterparts, giving you more space without sacrificing quality. Double Ball Bearings are the industry standard for any power supply expected to carry heavy loads on a regular basis due to their durability and low noise level. Fluid Dynamic Bearings reduce the wear and tear on a fan’s bearing, which reduces noise and increases its lifespan.

The EVGA SuperNOVA G+ is loaded in many areas, including a single 12v. rail, 100% Japanese capacitors, VR module, and DC to DC converter on all SuperNOVA G+ power supplies. Compliant with IEC 62368, this results in over 90% efficiency, 0.60%-0.61% 12v. load regulation, and stable power to all connected devices. By combining quiet and long-lasting fan bearings with an optimized fan curve and a cleaner internal layout, the G+ power supply line-up reduces noise by up to 35%, compared to the G2 power supplies.













A high-quality 135mm fan gives the EVGA SuperNOVA G+ an excellent thermal and acoustic profile, and its high reliability ensures a long PSU lifetime. With EVGA ECO Mode, your power supply will remain silent under medium-to-low loads. This PSU will cover your circuits with complete protection: OCP, OVP, OTP, OPP, SCP, and UVP. World-leading warranty and support for 10 years