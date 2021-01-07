EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 KINGPIN Hydro Copper Graphics Card Pictured, Single-Slot Design With 23 Phase PCB & Beautiful Aesthetics

EVGA has unveiled its flagship custom-loop based graphics card, the GeForce RTX 3090 KINGPIN Hydro Copper. This is one of the two variations of the KINGPIN design we get to see this gen with the other being the GeForce RTX 3090 KINGPIN Hybrid that makes use of both an AIO design, you can read more on that here.

EVGA Teases GeForce RTX 3090 KINGPIN Hydro Copper Graphics Card, Fully-Custom Design For Custom-Loop Enthusiasts

The EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 KINGPIN Hydro Copper is essentially the Hybrid variant with the same PCB but slapped with a custom-loop water block. EVGA hasn't unveiled much but it looks like Hydro Copper series will be making use of a brand new water block that comes with the same aluminum trim as we have seen on EVGA's GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards but also sports a large acrylic window which shows the internals of this beautiful graphics card.

The Acrylic window shows off the large copper block and the several micro-channel fins that sit on top of the GPU. The block will be cooling the GPU, VRAM, and VRMs. The EVGA RTX 3090 KINGPIN Hydro Copper will come in a single-slot design and also feature a backplate however, the company hasn't shown the other side yet.

According to EVGA themselves, the GeForce RTX 3090 KINGPIN Hybrid comes with a 12 layer PCB & an impressive 23 Phase VRM design. The card will come with triple-BIOS for users who want to put this card through its limits. Power will be supplied through triple 8-pin connectors and you can also expect the XOC BIOS to push the power limit of this card beyond 450W. Display outputs include the standard triple DisplayPorts and a single HDMI connector.

There's no word on the clocks, release date, or pricing of this model but given that EVGA's GeForce RTX 3090 KINGPIN Hybrid goes for $2000 US, we can expect a slightly higher premium for KINGPIN Hydro Copper.