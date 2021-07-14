EVGA Announces the SuperNOVA 1600 and 1300 P+ Power Supplies
EVGA has announced two new power supplies called the SuperNOVA 1600 P+ and the SuperNOVA 1300 P+. These two power supplies offer the 80+ Platinum efficiency rating, which ensures both a high-efficiency rating during max workloads and high reliability for gaming setups. The SuperNOVA 1300 P+ is currently available for purchase at the price of $349.99, while the SuperNOVA 1600 P+ power supply is only stated to be coming soon.
EVGA Introduces the SuperNOVA 1600 P+ and the SuperNOVA 1300 P+, with an 80+ Platinum efficiency rating
The two new additions to EVGA's power supply lineup are the SuperNOVA 1600 P+ and the SuperNOVA 1300 P+. These power supplies feature the same overall design with a grey color scheme, and a 135 mm fan mounted to the bottom of the power supply. Both feature a fully modular design that allows PC builders to connect only the cords needed for your specific PC without needing additional cords cluttering up your PC case.
When comparing this new generation of power supplies to the previous generation, the SuperNOVA 1600 P+ is smaller. It's 20 mm shorter than its P2 counterpart; this smaller size allows for more space without sacrificing quality. Both power supplies feature an efficiency rating of 80+ Platinum, ensuring that even at 50% workload, these power supplies will offer up to 92% efficiency. At a 100% workload, these power supplies will have an efficiency of up to 89% making them perfect for workstation PCs.
The 135 mm fan on each fan offers high durability and a low noise level; the 1600 P+ model utilizes a 135mm Double Ball Bearing fan, while the 1300 P+ model utilizes a 135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing fan. These bearings allow for a high level of durability for each power supply, along with high reliability; these bearings allow for a very long lifespan and quiet operation.
The SuperNOVA 1300 P+ power supply has been released and is currently available for purchase at a price of $349.99, while the 1600 P+ power supply is currently listed as coming soon. Both of these power supplies come with EVGA's 10-year limited warranty, which ensures buyers that they won't need to replace this power supply for years to come.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter