EVE Online 2023 Online Content Roadmap Revealed

CCP Games has unveiled the content roadmap for EVE Online. This 12-month development roadmap outlines the upcoming content that will commemorate the MMOs 20th anniversary through two new expansions and the launch of the lauded Microsoft Excel integration. CCP Games also announced that they are going to celebrate the Lunar New Year through an in-game event.

CCP Games' Creative Director VBergur Finnbogason said the following about the upcoming year for EVE Online:

2022 was huge for EVE, but 2023 is going to be monumental. As we now enter this majestic third decade of EVE, our roadmap only scratches the surface of what we have in the works. We will continue to evolve the future of war with two expansions arriving later this year, bringing a wealth of new events, content, and features for players and our incredible community to look forward to.

Without further ado, here's the upcoming content roadmap for EVE Online in 2023:

Players can look forward to two robust content expansions in 2023. Building upon the dynamic narrative introduced in the Uprising expansion, upcoming content updates offer fresh storylines, new features, and invigorating events around New Eden.

EVE Online's Direct Enlistment feature will be launched in Q1 2023, allowing players to seamlessly join Factional Warfare events without leaving their corporations or alliance mates. Additionally, the Eve Evolved Initiative and Factional Warfare systems will receive additional updates in the coming months.

CCP Games will also launch the lauded Microsoft Excel integration for EVE Online. This allows players with an Omega Subscription to import data directly from EVE's API into Microsoft Excel using a native Excel Plugin. The integration will be available in May, and this new feature will enable layers to access and calculate everything from profit margins to battle strategy.

There's plenty to look forward to in the upcoming months for EVE Online players. EVE Online is currently available for free for PC users.