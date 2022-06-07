The EU Will Make It Mandatory for iPhones, AirPods to Adopt USB-C Ports by 2024

Apple may be forced to switch from Lightning to USB-C ports for its future iPhone and AirPods range, thanks to a landmark agreement reached by the EU. According to the details, a large number of consumer electronics will be required to sport a USB-C port in a couple of years.

USB-C Port Adoption Will Be Carried Over to Laptops Too, and All Manufacturers Will Have to Abide by the Agreement, Including Apple

The European Parliament’s Committee on Internal Market and Consumer Protection announced through a press release that it has reached an agreement to introduce a law to make USB-C the common charging port across a large number of consumer electronics by fall 2024. This will include Apple’s iPhone and AirPods range. Several of the company’s iPad family already use USB-C, with the exception of the low-cost versions, but it looks like Apple’s tablet range will have to transition to the new port too completely.

“Under the new rules, consumers will no longer need a different charging device and cable every time they purchase a new device, and can use one single charger for all of their small and medium-sized portable electronic devices. Mobile phones, tablets, e-readers, earbuds, digital cameras, headphones and headsets, handheld videogame consoles and portable speakers that are rechargeable via a wired cable will have to be equipped with a USB Type-C port, regardless of their manufacturer. Laptops will also have to be adapted to the requirements by 40 months after the entry into force.”

The EU is also looking to ensure that wireless charging solutions are interoperable as technology evolves with time. For Apple, the forceful adoption of USB-C on future iPhones and AirPods means that the California-based giant will no longer be using proprietary charging tech, meaning it will not be collecting royalties from manufacturers who make various accessories that specifically use the Lightning port. While this means a revenue stream will be blocked entirely as a result of this law, it does not necessarily apply to all markets.

Apple could simply ship iPhones and AirPods with USB-C ports to regions that fall under the European Union while the rest of the world continues to receive devices with Lightning inputs. Also, the latest legislation needs to be approved by the European Parliament and European Council later this year. It will come into force 20 days after publication in the EU Official Journal, with the changes expected to be applied to a wide range of devices after 24 months.

Switching to a single port solution will mean there is less dependency on other interfaces, negating the need to carry different cables. It will also result in reduced electronic waste, which will always benefit the environment. Do you think this is the right decision as we advance? Tell us down in the comments.

News Source: European Parliament