Epic Games Store Summer Sale Includes Discounts Up to 85% on Far Cry, Assassin’s Creed , Control, RDR2 and Many Others
The new Epic Games Store Summer Sale 2020 is live with great deals on various franchises, including Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Ghost Recon, Watch Dogs, Metro and various others.
The sale lasts through August 6 so be sure to grab some of these great deals. Epic notes that Epic Coupons can be used on the titles above €14.99. There are plenty of great tiles in the Summer Sale, with discounts going up as high as 85%. We’ve included some noteworthy deals down below, but we highly suggest checking out the entire list of deals at Epic’s website.
Civilization VI: Platinum Edition Upgrade 50% off for €39.99
Borderlands 3 50% off for €29.99
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey 67% off for €19.79 (must-buy)
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition 50% off for €14.99
Assassin’s Creed Origins 80% off for €11.99 (must-buy)
Far Cry 4 80% off for €5.99 (must-have)
Metro Exodus 55% off for €17.99
Metro Last Light Redux 75% off for €4.99
Metro 2033 Redux 75% off for €4.99
Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order 50% off for €29.99
Shenmue III 50% off for €24.99
John Wick Hex 20% off for €12.79
The Wolf Among Us 75% off for €3.74
Assassin’s Creed Rogue 67% off for €6.59
Granted, some of the titles included in the new Summer Sale have been made available through the Epic Game Store for free in the past months, but these are still interesting deals nonetheless.
