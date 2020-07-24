Epic Games Store Summer Sale Includes Discounts Up to 85% on Far Cry, Assassin’s Creed , Control, RDR2 and Many Others

The new Epic Games Store Summer Sale 2020 is live with great deals on various franchises, including Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Ghost Recon, Watch Dogs, Metro and various others.

The sale lasts through August 6 so be sure to grab some of these great deals. Epic notes that Epic Coupons can be used on the titles above €14.99. There are plenty of great tiles in the Summer Sale, with discounts going up as high as 85%. We’ve included some noteworthy deals down below, but we highly suggest checking out the entire list of deals at Epic’s website.

Granted, some of the titles included in the new Summer Sale have been made available through the Epic Game Store for free in the past months, but these are still interesting deals nonetheless.