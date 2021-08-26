ENERMAX Reveals LGA 1700 Mounting Kits Compatible With Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs

ENERMAX will provide the LGA 1700 mounting kits free-of-charge to their existing client base, as well as eligible owners of their products that can provide recent proof of purchase. ENERMAX's eligible lines include the ETS-F40-FS, ETS-T50 AXE, LIQTECH II, LIQMAX III, and AQUAFUSION products.

ENERMAX's LGA 1700 mounting kits will offer full compatibility with the new LGA 1700 socket for its CPU cooler lineups. In addition to LGA 1700, the coolers will continue to include mounting hardware for the previous generation Intel platform (LGA 2066, LGA 2011, LGA 1156, LGA 1155, LGA 1151, LGA 1150, LGA 1200) as well as AMD (AM4/AM3+/AM3/AM2+/AM2/FM2+/FM2/FM).









We have seen more cooler manufacturers offer free-of-charge kits compatible with the new Intel changes over the last several months that it is becoming a more common practice to see. Manufacturers such as Noctua who recently reported that they too will be offering upgrade and compatible LGA 1700 kits free-of-charge to new and existing customers as long as they have proof of purchase of their cooling solutions and proof of purchase of a compatible Intel CPU. If you are a customer that needs to request a kit from ENERMAX, we will provide a list of the various ENERMAX regional branches that you will need to contact.

Customers will be expected to provide proof of purchase of any of the eligible ENERMAX products, as well as proof of purchase of an Intel Alder Lake 12th generation CPU or Intel's Z690 motherboard. Any future cooler products by ENERMAX for desktop CPUs will include the LGA1700 mounting kits.

