ENERMAX Introduces A White Color Option for LIQMAX III 360 ARGB

The LIQMAX III 360 ARGB AIO cooler now features a white color option making it perfect for a snow-white PC build. This AIO cooler announces the Patented Dual Chamber water block design, Patented Shunt channel technology, and a completely configurable integrated RGB control box. While the price wasn't specified, the original LIQMAX III 360 ARGB cooler has a standard price tag of $99.99 on Newegg.com. Sadly, the white color option isn't currently available for purchase.

ENERMAX's LIQMAX III 360 ARGB White AIO cooler offers an all-white design shown in the radiator, fans, and CPU water block

The LIQMAX III 360 ARGB AIO cooler design features an all-white design; this design is showcased in the white fan frames, white tubes, and even a white radiator. Any PC builder looking to create an all-white PC system may want to look into this fantastic AIO cooler. This white design isn't continued to the top of the CPU water block, as this is a black coloring with the Enermax logo being RGB lit.

ID Cooling Announces A Family of Mega Coolers, Called the SE-207

This AIO cooler features a CPU block with a patented dual chamber design water block, and this design isolates the pump from the heat to prolong to cooler's lifetime. The Shunt-channel technology supplements this patented dual chamber design. The Shunt-channel technology is specific grooves on the cold plate, and this design can inject the coolant at the hottest spots to ensure a constant coolant flow path.

These features, along with the 360 mm long radiator, enable this AIO cooler to cool up to a 360-watt processor; the included fans features dual-convex blades that efficiently cool the radiator.

ENERMAX's LIQMAX III 360 ARGB White AIO cooler features a large amount of RGB lighting on both the three 120 mm fans and the CPU block. For the CPU block, the RGB lighting is shown through the ENERMAX logo and goes around the CPU block. The included 120 mm fans also feature RGB lighting on the fan blades, with the fan hub having no RGB lighting. This AIO cooler features two ways to control the RGB lighting, either using the ENERMAX RGB control box or through the motherboard software. This AIO cooler offers support for ASUS Aura Sync, ASRock Polychrome Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion 2.0, and MSI Mystic Light Sync.