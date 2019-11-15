EMUI 10 For Huawei P30 & Mate 20 Series Now Available in Europe

Despite Huawei's ongoing spat with the US government, the company has been doing a fairly decent job of rolling out timely security upgrades for their devices. A few days ago, the Chinese variants of the Mate 20 and P30 series received their much-awaited Android 10-based EMUI 10 update. Today, the rollout is expanding to more devices and will be available to European users in the coming days.

Android 10-based EMUI 10 is now widely available for P30 and Mate 20 users in the EU

The update for the standard P30 bears build version 10.0.0.168 (C431E22R2P5) and weighs in at a 4.42GB. The P30 Pro's update has version 10.0.0.168 (C431E22R2P5) and weighs in at the same size Lastly, the Mate 20's update has build number EMUI 10.0.0.154 (C432E7R1P5) and is of the same size. The Mate 20 X and its Porsche Design counterpart are yet to receive the update.

The EMUI 10 update brings Android 10 features like system-wide Dark Mode, enhanced privacy controls and Digital Wellbeing features, among other things. It also brings forth a host of Huawei-specific features as well. EMUI 10 brings a new UI design with a magazine-style layout that brings subtle changes such as increased spacing with larger headlines, easier navigation, larger icons, and smooth transition.

The camera UI gets a new coat of paint too. The new interface cleans up the bottom-bar by displaying only shooting modes and categorized menus. There is a new zoom slider and an aperture mode slider which lets you adjust the f-stop number. You also get 11 new filters, among other things.

EMUI 10 also lets you personalize your AoD better. Elements such as time, date, battery status, notifications, clock widgets, and colorful wallpaper can now be placed on your AoD screen. Lastly, the update also brings forth other features such as one-touch screen sharing, a desktop mode and improvements to performance. Many argue that EMUI 10 is heavily inspired by Samsung's One UI based on the look and feel alone.

Since the updates are arriving over the air, it will take some time before all P30/Pro and Mate 20/Pro handsets receive the download notification. You can check for it manually by heading over to Settings> About Phone> Software Update> Check for update.

