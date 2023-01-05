Ember Announces Travel Mug 2+ with Apple’s Find My Support

Coffee drinkers rejoice! The Ember Travel Mug 2+ has been officially announced and it will include support for Find My.

Keep Your Coffee Warm with the New and Updated Ember Travel Mug 2+ - Launching this Spring for $199

The new and updated version of the Ember Travel Mug looks exactly like the Travel Mug 2 but it adds support for Find My. If you are expecting something more here, you can just walk away right about now.

The new model does not heat or warm up your beverage any differently either, and it will maintain temperatures of up to 145 degrees Fahrenheit when required.

But, with the 2+ model, you get support for Apple’s legendary Find My network, which means you can now use the Find My app to find your Ember mug in case you lose it. This is an excellent feature for those who love to take the Travel Mug with them to an office environment. If you’re worried someone might steal your mug, you can track it instantly.

With Find My integration, you can use multiple ways to find the Travel Mug 2+. You can use the Find My app on your iPhone, iPad, Mac or even your Apple Watch. And here’s the part where things get better - the Travel Mug 2+ features a built-in speaker, allowing you to hear an audible sound to find the mug.

The new and updated version of the Travel Mug will be available this Spring for a price of $199. We wish the price was slightly lower, but that’s the amount of money you have to pay if you want to keep your beverage warm on the go.