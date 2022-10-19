Menu
Company

Elon Musk’s Vision for Twitter Appears Outdated When Compared With Jack Dorsey’s Bluesky

Rohail Saleem
Oct 19, 2022, 11:41 AM EDT
Twitter Bluesky

This is not investment advice. The author has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Wccftech.com has a disclosure and ethics policy.

Elon Musk’s vision for Twitter has been nothing short of an extemporaneous exercise, evolving with each epiphany that the CEO of Tesla encounters and then shaped haphazardly into an impromptu tweet. On the other hand, Bluesky's vision of what the future should look like appears to be a breath of fresh air in a room full of stale, Orwellian ideas.

Back in June, Elon Musk attended Twitter’s all-hands meeting in order to enunciate his vision for the global town square. At the meeting, Musk expressed a preference for Twitter to emulate TikTok, albeit with a reverse chronological feed. Confoundingly, the CEO of Tesla also stated that he wanted Twitter to become more like WeChat, a super app that offers messaging, payments, and shopping functionalities.

Related StoryRohail Saleem
Tesla Shares Are Now at Their Most Attractive Valuation Level Since the Depths of the COVID-induced Market Crash

It is this latter vision for Twitter that seems to have stuck around, with Elon Musk recently announcing that his gambit to acquire the social media platform is part of a long-term vision to create an “everything app”:

 “Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app.”

In a world where privacy is increasingly becoming a clarion call, the super app vision for Twitter appears outmoded. Granted, Elon Musk has on numerous occasions criticized Twitter’s rather liberal use of moderation and outright banning of accounts, but this constitutes only a part of the bigger picture and does not address data aggregation and mining.

Now, contrast Elon Musk’s vision for Twitter with Bluesky, a decentralized social media protocol that was funded by Twitter under Jack Dorsey’s leadership. Readers should note that Dorsey is no longer affiliated with the Bluesky initiative. Nonetheless, the former CEO of Twitter has kept a close eye on the project’s development.

On Tuesday, Bluesky launched a dedicated website for the decentralized protocol, aptly named the AT Protocol. It also introduced a waitlist for the Bluesky app, which will serve as an ideal “browser” to access the AT Protocol network.

Delving into the specifics, unlike Twitter, Bluesky’s AT Protocol interlinks a series of decentralized networks that function as "federated" units and would remain beyond the control of a single company or algorithm, thereby ensuring data privacy. Interestingly, the platform will also facilitate cross-compatibility via the Lexicon framework that will allow various apps and networks deployed on the AT Protocol to communicate and interact with each other. Imagine Instagram working on TikTok or vice versa.

Related StoryRamish Zafar
Elon Musk Announces Free Starlink Coverage For Ukraine Despite Service Losing Money

Despite its utopic undertones, significant uncertainties persist around Bluesky. For instance, how will the platform be monetized? Will it follow a subscription-only model, unlike Twitter’s ad-based approach? How will the network tackle fake news proliferation and the attendant regulatory hammer? One thing is certain, however. Bluesky’s evolving vision is a breath of fresh air in an increasingly Orwellian world where each data byte is quantified and collated.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
Filter videos by
Order