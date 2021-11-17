ELEX II Presents its Five Major Factions in Latest Trailer

THQ Nordic announced the five different factions that will rule Magalan in ELEX II. Each faction offers its own unique weapons and skills and it'll be up to the player to choose where their allegiances lie. While there are some returning factions, ELEX II will bring a brand new one that players will be able to join.

You can watch the trailer showcasing the ELEX II factions below:

THQ Nordic detailed each of the factions available in ELEX II as follows:

The Berserkers: They are skilled magicians, who use the power of Elex to perform all different kinds of spells. They have managed to transform the desert of Tavar into a green and lush utopia and have established an outpost in the former stronghold of the Outlaws.

The Outlaws: This faction is scattered throughout Magalan - some outlaws have joined the Berserkers when they took over Tavar, some moved to the crater landscape of Ateris, and have continued their life of crime.

The Albs: This faction learned from their defeat in ELEX and has returned as a playable faction. Jax can once again choose to become an Alb Commander. They have reduced their usage of Elex drastically, as they have seen how effective an Alb with actual emotions can be when Jax brought down the Hybrid. They are still not the most joyful lot, but their combat prowess makes them an interesting choice.

The Clerks: They are famous for their love of engineering and crafting powerful combat robots powered by Elex. The Clerics paid a high price in the war against the Albs. Not only did they lose their home in Ignadon but many of their brothers and sisters fell on the battlefield as well.

The Morkons: This is a brand new faction in ELEX II. When the meteor hit Magalan, some survivors fled to an underground tunnel system and lived a life of darkness and deprivation. But recently, they've started to leave their isolation and want to spread their religion all over Magalan and wipe out anyone standing against them.

ELEX II is coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on March 1st, 2022.