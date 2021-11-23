ElecJet Apollo Ultra is the World’s Fastest Charging Power Bank

Whether you are traveling or not, power banks have become something of a norm, and almost every phone user also happens to have a power bank on them. Sure, these portable charging devices can get bulky, but the good thing about these is that they are available in such high capacities that running out of battery while on the go is almost impossible. However, the bane of these power banks is the charging time. My Anker power bank takes anywhere from 4 to 6 hours for a full charge. The slow charging time could be the main reason behind the conception of ElecJet Apollo Ultra, which claims to be the fastest charging power bank in the world.

ElecJet Apollo Ultra Could Easily Change the Landscape and Market for Power Banks

Yes, we have heard about the power banks that charge the devices faster, but the ElecJet Apollo Ultra is a power bank that can charge for completing in just 27-minutes. How? The company claims that this is the first graphene-powered self-charging power bank. Here's an excerpt from the press release.

To reach numbers that might seem unrealistic, Elecjet used revolutionary graphene material - a near-perfect conductor of electricity to create its own proprietary battery that charges 5x faster and lasts 5x longer when compared to current lithium batteries. In combination with its ultra-advanced power technology, the Apollo Ultra is ready to serve record-breaking speed numbers of 7 minutes to power your phone or 27 minutes for a full charge. Besides boosting unreachable speed numbers, graphene material enables sustainable and environmentally friendly battery usage by gifting Apollo Ultra with 2,500 life cycles as opposed to 500 life cycles offered by power banks with lithium batteries. This means that the batteries in the Apollo Ultra live 5 times longer and have 5 times less environmental impact, creating an eco-friendly solution for tech users

The ElecJet Apollo Ultra will be available for $59 and comes in 10,000 mAh capacity for those interested. As far as the availability is concerned, the power bank will be available to back on Indiegogo at the end of November and available in white.

I have been using the standard power banks for as long as I can remember, and yes, the time they take to charge fully can be annoying. The graphene-powered ElecJet Apollo Ultra does look to be one of the best power banks in the market. I cannot wait to see how it performs.