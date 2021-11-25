Elden Ring Xbox Beta Comparison Shows Impressive Results on Xbox One X Despite Performance Issues Across the Board

An Elden Ring Xbox beta comparison video has surfaced, showing how the game runs and looks on Xbox One, Xbox One X, and Xbox Series X|S.

Courtesy of Youtube channel “ElAnalistaDeBits”, the gameplay footage from this comparison is from the game’s closed network test, and as such, the footage is based on an older build of the game. Nonetheless, the comparison does somewhat provide a glimpse of Elden Ring’s performance and visuals on Xbox platforms. Although the game appears to struggle to maintain a steady framerate on all Xbox platforms, it’s interesting to see how great the upcoming game looks on Microsoft’s last-gen console, the Xbox One X. Clearly, Elden Ring looks and performs best on the Xbox Series X, but the results on the One X are impressive, to say the least.

Check out this new comparison video down below and judge for yourself.

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware recently announced a one-month delay in order to give the title some more time in the oven.

“The depth of the game and the degree of freedom in strategy exceeded the initial expectations, hence it has been decided to extend the development time for final adjustments thus moving the release date to February 25, 2022”, FromSoftware wrote last month.

The highly-anticipated title is now being released on February 25th for PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.