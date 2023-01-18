Elden Ring Wins GOTY and Best World Prizes at New York Game Awards 2023

The Manhattan-based New York Videogame Critics Circle, a non-profit organization composed of a selection of 40 writers and journalists from the United States, announced that Elden Ring won the Game of the Year prize at the yearly New York Game Awards.

It is only the latest in a long string of Game of the Year prizes for FromSoftware's epic open world action RPG, which also received the award at the TGA 2022 ceremony and at the digital Steam Awards 2022. Elden Ring won another prize at the New York Game Awards 2023 for the Best World portrayed in a game.

Sony Santa Monica's God of War Ragnarök received the award for Best Writing in a game, while Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer won the Legend Award. Here's the full list of winners:

Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year

Elden Ring

Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game

Vampire Survivors

Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game

God of War Ragnarök

Statue of Liberty Award for Best World

Elden Ring

Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game

Metal: Hellsinger

Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game

Manon Gage as Marissa Marcel in Immortality

Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game

Moss: Book II

Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game

Marvel Snap

Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

Joltin’ Joe Award for Best Esports Player of the Year

Masaya "aMSa" Chikamoto (VGBootCamp/Red Bull Esports)

Chumley’s Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Gem

SIGNALIS

NYC GWB Award for Best DLC

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism

Justin Heckert, Vanity Fair

Elizabeth Jennings Graham Award for Best Educator

Ryan O'Callaghan

Andrew Yoon Legend Award Recipient

Phil Spencer