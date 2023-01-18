Elden Ring Wins GOTY and Best World Prizes at New York Game Awards 2023

The Manhattan-based New York Videogame Critics Circle, a non-profit organization composed of a selection of 40 writers and journalists from the United States, announced that Elden Ring won the Game of the Year prize at the yearly New York Game Awards.
It is only the latest in a long string of Game of the Year prizes for FromSoftware's epic open world action RPG, which also received the award at the TGA 2022 ceremony and at the digital Steam Awards 2022. Elden Ring won another prize at the New York Game Awards 2023 for the Best World portrayed in a game.
Sony Santa Monica's God of War Ragnarök received the award for Best Writing in a game, while Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer won the Legend Award. Here's the full list of winners:
- Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year
Elden Ring
- Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game
Vampire Survivors
- Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game
God of War Ragnarök
- Statue of Liberty Award for Best World
Elden Ring
- Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game
Metal: Hellsinger
- Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game
Manon Gage as Marissa Marcel in Immortality
- Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game
Moss: Book II
- Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game
Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game
Marvel Snap
- Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake
The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe
- Joltin’ Joe Award for Best Esports Player of the Year
Masaya "aMSa" Chikamoto (VGBootCamp/Red Bull Esports)
- Chumley’s Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Gem
SIGNALIS
- NYC GWB Award for Best DLC
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen
- Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism
Justin Heckert, Vanity Fair
- Elizabeth Jennings Graham Award for Best Educator
Ryan O'Callaghan
- Andrew Yoon Legend Award Recipient
Phil Spencer
Comments