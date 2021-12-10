Elden Ring Story Trailer Doles Out a Heavy Dose of George R.R. Martin Lore

Back when Elden Ring was first announced, one of the game’s big selling points was that it features a world co-created by Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin. More recently, that aspect of the game has been downplayed a bit in favor of trailers and gameplay emphasizing Elden Ring’s From Software flavor, but the game’s latest story trailer, revealed at The Game Awards, gives us a better sense of the world Martin co-created with Hidetaka Miyazaki.

We hear how the “Rune of Death” was stolen, and how that led to the downfall and corruption of the demigods. We hear how the Elden Ring was broken, see massive battles, and a showdown between the last two remaining gods. It all definitely has a Miyazaki-flavor to it, but it feels a bit more epic, a bit more fleshed out, than his usual stuff. You can definitely feel Martin’s influence. Check out the latest story trailer for yourself, below.

Need to know more about Elden Ring’s story? Here’s the official description…

Rise, Tarnished, and be guided by grace to brandish the power of the Elden Ring and become an Elden Lord in the Lands Between. In the Lands Between ruled by Queen Marika the Eternal, the Elden Ring, the source of the Erdtree, has been shattered. Marika's offspring, demigods all, claimed the shards of the ring known as the Great Runes, and the mad taint of their newfound strength triggered a war: The Shattering. A war that meant abandonment by the Greater Will. And now the guidance of grace will be brought to the Tarnished who were spurned by the grace of gold and exiled from the Lands Between. Ye dead who yet live, your grace long lost, follow the path to the Lands Between beyond the foggy sea to stand before the Elden Ring and become the Elden Lord.

Elden Ring will put players through their paces on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on February 25, 2022.