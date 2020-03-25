Elden Ring Soundtrack to Be Composed by Bloodborne, Sekiro Composer; Marketing Plans May Have Been Changed Due to Pandemic

One of the Elden Ring soundtrack composers has been revealed today.

On her Twitter profile, composer Yuka Kitamura confirmed that she is working on the Elden Ring soundtrack. Her previous work includes music for Dark Souls II and III, Bloodborne, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Deracine.

Yes, I am🌟 — Yuka Kitamura (@_Yuka_Kitamura_) March 25, 2020

On a related note, insider Omni, who revealed some interesting tidbits regarding the game in the past few weeks, talked about the silence surrounding Elden Ring on the ResetEra forums. Bandai Namco has been working on "stuff" regarding the game's marketing, but several factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic, are forcing the publisher to adjust the plans not only for Elden Ring but for the rest of their upcoming lineup.

I think it's important to realize it's not like Bandai has been sitting on their hands doing nothing and that marketing is a lot more complex and involved than "press button to release trailer and generate hype". They've also got other games to worry about marketing and the budget being allocated towards each game's marketing, timeframe of releases, deadlines and that's before getting into the mess coronavirus has made of things. They've been working on stuff for ER but there are other considerations that need to be made and things adjusted accordingly.

The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing developers and publishers to change their plans, but even without it, it seems like Eden Ring was never going to be released this June as previously rumored.

It should be pretty obvious by now that the game isn't coming out June 2020. Surely you can also comprehend that it doesn't do me or anyone else beyond the impatiently curious any favors to start leaking internal dates that aren't ready to be shared yet for a reason. Especially should things change. From and Bandai will talk about it when they're ready.

Elden Ring launches on a yet to be confirmed release date on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.