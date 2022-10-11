Menu
Elden Ring Shattered Mod Completely Overhauls Combat, Movement and More

Francesco De Meo
Oct 11, 2022, 07:38 AM EDT
Elden Ring

A new Elden Ring mod that is now available for download overhauls the entire experience with some very interesting tweaks.

The Shattered mod is a complete overhaul of the Elden Ring experience, introducing massive changes to combat, with new movesets for many different weapons, game, movement, crafting changes, and much more.

Moveset Changes

Many weapons include running attacks as part of their combo chain. This makes combat feel a bit more speedy, allowing you to catch up after enemies step back during combat, which enables a more aggressive combat style.

Dodge cancels come earlier in many combo chains as well, allowing you to get out of committed attacks slightly earlier than vanilla. Once again, the fast combat is a main mechanism of the mod.

Movement Changes

The Bloodborne sprint and dash animations now occupy the Elden Ring original movement animations. This allows for much quicker movement and faster-paced combat, which is something this mod strives to achieve. You should feel a bit more quick on your feet with these changes.

Dashing backward now gives you significantly more distance than it used to.

Equip Load and encumberment is completely removed, or rather, your equip load is 999.0.

Game Changes

Each enemy in the game has been given +200 base HP. This is before any scaling, NG+ cycles, or other effects. Combat will feel more lengthy with enemies, but the changes to the movement, movesets, and other combat changes will hopefully overhaul your experience in combat to feel much more satisfying, fast paced, and rewarding. This excludes passive wildlife.

Some stat scaling with leveling has been changed. HP, FP and Stamina all scale slightly higher early on, so your first levels mean much more to progress than they did before.

1 Full new armor set, and 11 new weapons. Many are ports from Bloodborne, but there are MANY more planned for the future.

The Elden Ring Shattered mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.

Elden Ring is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One worldwide. You can learn more about the game by checking out my review.

I tried hard to find any faults in Elden Ring, but no matter how hard I tried, I couldn't find any outside of some technical issues that the developers could fix via patches. I firmly believe that perfection doesn't exist and that it is always possible to improve, but I really couldn't think of anything that Elden Ring could have done better. As such, the game wholly deserves a perfect score, an honor I would have given only to a couple of other modern games, not only for its extremely high quality but also for what it accomplished with its open world and for how it will surely influence video games as a whole in the future.

