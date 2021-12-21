Elden Ring PlayStation 5 File Size Without Day One Patch Is Around 45 GB

The file size for the PlayStation 5 version of Elden Ring has been revealed today, and it is far from being massive.

According to reliable PlayStation Game Size, the new game developed by From Software will be 44.472 GB big without the day one patch. Pre-loading will be possible from February 23rd, two days before the game's launch on February 25th.

Elden Ring promises to spice up the typical From Software challenging action RPG experience in some very interesting ways without moving too far from the boundaries set by the Dark Souls series, as highlighted by Kai in his preview based on the closed network test.

The mystery of Elden Ring is finally unleashed on the world and it won't be much longer for fans to take part in this weekend's network test. For some, Elden Ring may play it too close to From Software's lineage but for fans that are eager for Miyazaki and Martin's signature collaboration, the game represents the very best of the genre and I can't wait to see what other surprises the open-world holds.

Elden Ring launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on February 25th.