Elden Ring Patch 1.02.2 for PC and PS5 Addresses PC GPU Issue and Fixes PS5 Save Game Bug

Elden Ring patch 1.02.2 has been released for both PlayStation 5 and PC, addressing several reported issues.

Some days ago, FromSoftware rolled out update 1.02.1 for PC and PS5, and we now another yet another update for these platforms. Interestingly, the Xbox version has yet to receive a new patch. PC owners will be happy to learn that this minor new patch addresses an issue that resulted in the GPU not being used properly, in turn resulting in slow performance of the game. In addition, this update fixes an issue that caused the game to close while battling the Fire Giant.

On PS5, the 1.02.2 update aims to fix save game progression – a change that will be welcomed by a lot of players on Sony’s next-gen console – last week, FromSoftware warned again leaving the game running in Rest Mode on PS5. Instead, players were advised to quit the game to the main menu. The 1.02.1 patch should have resolved this issue, but apparently, players were still experiencing problems with their save game if the game was not closed properly. Let’s hope that this new hotfix addresses this annoying issue for good – the game is already hard enough as it is, and losing save data is pretty frustrating.

We’ve included the full release notes for this patch down below:

Elden Ring Patch 1.02.2 Release Notes PC and PlayStation 5 - March 2, 2022 PC: Fixed an issue where the graphics card was not being used, resulting in slow performance.

Fixed a bug that caused the game to quit under certain conditions during a battle with the Fire Giant.

Fixed other bugs. PS5: Changes to save game progression even when the game is not terminated.

Elden Ring is available now globally for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Be sure to read our very own review of this masterpiece in case you're still contemplating whether you should pick it up.