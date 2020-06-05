Elden Ring May Not Be Shown This Year; From Software Fans Have a Lot to Be Happy About in the Next Two Years – Rumor

It's been almost a year since Elden Ring's announcement, and there's the chance that we will not see more of the game this year.

Speaking on Twitter, Kinda Funny's Imran Khan teased that things related to From Software that people think are going to be released in 2020 not only will not release this year but may also not be shown. This is a clear reference to Elden Ring, as it was long rumored that the game was scheduled for a 2020 release.

Things that people think are hitting 2020 might not hit 2020 or even be shown in 2020. — Imran Khan (@imranzomg) June 4, 2020

Things, however, are not completely grim for From Software fans, as Imram Khan teased that there will be plenty to be happy about in the next two years.

Not going to comment specifically on Bloodborne on PC rumors, but suffice to say From Soft fans probably have a lot of reasons to be happy in the next two years. — Imran Khan (@imranzomg) June 4, 2020

There isn't a whole lot we currently know about Elden Ring. According to well-known insider Omnipotent, the scope of the world, lore and narrative are going to be more grandiose than ever, which isn't all that surprising considering George R.R. Martin's involvement.

The scope of the world, lore and narrative is more grandiose than past games in pretty much every way to match the new, greater scope of the game it’s meant to inhabit, in addition to a tone that strays a bit further from convention into territory of being brighter than usual Fromsoft fare (though being a GRRM/From game it’ll have its dark moments). What you’re left with is a larger world than Dark Souls with places that aren’t just alluded to, but you get to explore yourself, facing a more intense and far further reaching internal as well as existential calamity when fundamental forces of this universe are broken. Leaders and nations, the divine and the fiendish, all in conflict and you finding your place throughout all of this. Resulting in a powerful narrative with more dramatic weight than preceding titles but not any more overbearing.

Elden Ring is currently in development for PC and consoles.