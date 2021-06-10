Elden Ring News Will Be Coming Today, Known Insider Suggests

It has been two years since Elden Ring has been officially announced for PC and consoles, and it seems like the long silence on the next From Software game is finally coming to an end today.

Omnipotent, the well-known From Software insider who has been talking about the game for a very long time, heavily suggested on the ResetERA forums yesterday that Elden Ring will be shown later today during the Summer Game Fest 2021 kick-off event, which will start at 11 am PT, 2 pm ET, 8 pm CET. A following post makes it even clearer that more will indeed be coming today.

I've had a pretty good day with all the excitement, tomorrow should be even better. I'm just happy I could help you all out through the drought Fear not the dark my friends, and let the feast begin

Elden Ring is From Software's next big title following the release of the acclaimed Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. The game has been developed in collaboration with George R.R. Martin, author of the Song of Ice and Fire novels upon which the popular TV show Game of Thrones is based.

Unparalleled adventure awaits in ELDEN RING, the next epic fantasy title created by FromSoftware, Inc. and BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. ELDEN RING is FromSoftware’s largest game to-date and is set in a sprawling realm steeped in a rich and bloody history crafted by Hidetaka Miyazaki – creator of the influential and critically acclaimed DARK SOULS video game series; and George R.R. Martin – author of The New York Times best-selling fantasy series, A Song of Ice and Fire.

Elden Ring is currently in development for PC and consoles. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.