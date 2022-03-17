Elden Ring New Videos Showcase Balance Changes Introduced in Patch 1.03

A new Elden Ring patch bringing plenty of balance changes has gone live today, and new videos have been shared online to highlight the differences with the previous version of the game.

Plenty of Sorceries have been changed in patch 1.03, such as Star Shower, Rock Blaster, Founding Rain of Stars, and others, and the video shared by Formunda compares all the Sorceries changes in the new update with the previous version.

The Elden Ring 1.03 patch also introduces changes to select Ashes of War and Weapon Skills like Hoarfrost Stomp and Sword of Night and Flame. They have both received significant nerfs, but the latter has been nerfed quite a lot in both speed and damage, as highlighted in the videos shared by TorteliniSensei and AngryPastryTyrant.

Another big nerf introduced in the Elden Ring 1.03 patch is the nerf to the Mimic Ashes. Like for Hoarfrost Stump, the changes are big, as highlighted in the video by Schlechtelaunetyp.

Elden Ring is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. Learn more about the game by checking out my review.